Future Farmers of America programs face potential defunding
The popular Future Farmers of America program is facing potential defunding under Governor Jerry Brown's proposed budget.
About 950 students throughout Humboldt County participate in FFA, in which they learn agricultural education and leadership skills.
The proposal would redirect the 15 million that helps fund the FFA and other high school career education programs - such as wood shop, auto shop and culinary programs - and will put that towards the state’s community colleges.
California's largest industry is agriculture and opponents say this cut would negatively impact the future of the industry.
"FFA has really opened up a lot of opportunities for I think anybody who has joined and being involved in this program has really changed both of our lives in such a positive way,” said Eureka High School FFA senior, Bailey Fales.
“FFA really opened those doors and showed us that you're worth more than just a student sitting at a desk - you can be a leader, you can change someone’s lives just by the things you say to them and FFA really has made the positive difference in our lives,” said another FFA student, Tanner Levitt.
Eureka High’s Agriculture Teacher, Alyssa Sarvinski added, "I think if our governor would listen to those voices and understand how important agriculture is on a large scale then maybe he wouldn't be so apt to wanting to destroy this funding."
The budget is still being negotiated and a vote will take place Tuesday.