Future goals for newly-appointed Humboldt Bay Harbor District Commissioner

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
BLUE LAKE – During a special meeting held by the Humboldt Bay Harbor District Board of Commissioners, Stephen Kullmann of Blue Lake was appointed Harbor Commissioner for 3rd District.
Kullmann has been heavily involved in the Blue Lake community, from serving with several groups from: being a blue lake city council member, serving on the Humboldt Harbor Safety Committee, and Mayor Pro-Tem.
Kullmann says his future duties for the 3rd district will include: overseeing the harbor port and shipping, recreation, fishing, and ecological conservation.