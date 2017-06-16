Garberville Farmer's Market opens despite church fire nearby
Despite the church blaze only steps away, the Garberville Farmer’s Market came off with out a hitch.
The market was only feet away from the church fire but was able to open as usual. Many people were taking pictures of the fire’s damage as they walked to the market. Some were browsing, some were buying, but everyone enjoyed the market despite unfortunate circumstances just a short distance away.
"It's great, it's locally grown, it's organic, you get good quality meats and eggs,” said Emily Hobelmann, a Garberville resident.
"I came to the farmer's market, you could say I came here all the way from Michigan,” said Evelyn Griffith, “My daughter is here and she just lives around the block. I thought, ‘we'll check this out,’ they'll have interesting things and they don't disappoint."