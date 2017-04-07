Garberville fire causes damage to bridge
A fire broke out Monday morning in Garberville, possibly related to homeless encampment activities.
The fire started just after 4AM under the Carl Carter Bridge.
Three engines responded.
About a tenth of an acre was burned and caused some damage to the bridge.
There were no injuries.
Cal Fire has requested County Roads come out and determine the extent of the damage to the bridge.
This area is a known spot for homeless encampments and while the cause is still under investigation, Captain David Brockman of Cal Fire suspects it may have been caused by a warming or cooking fire.
The investigation is ongoing.