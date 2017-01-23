Garberville man arrested for alleged DUI after major injury crash

Eureka
MENDOCINO COUNTY- A Southern Humboldt man was arrested for alleged DUI following a collision that caused an oil spill on Highway 101, north of Laytonville.
Around 11 a.m. Monday, 58-year-old Gerald Stillwell of Garberville was driving his ford pickup south, when he drove into the northbound lane. He collided with a Volvo truck driven by 63-year-old Gary Fischer of Fair Oaks who sustained major injuries. 75 gallons of fuel from the Volvo spilled on the roadway. Highway 101 was fully closed for almost 3 hours as crews cleaned the mess.
Caltrans, Mendocino County Health, Laytonville Volunteer Fire, CHP, and CalFire responded to the scene. Stillwell was booked into the Mendocino County Jail for alleged DUI.
Highway 101 is currently open to one way controlled traffic.