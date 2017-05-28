For the Glory! The Kinetic Sculpture Race kicks off in speed
ARCATA – For 49 years, it has driven craziness to warp speed and traffic to a standstill. We are talking about the kinetic sculpture race, the art of “Going for the Glory.”
It is the 49th annual running of the Kinetic Sculpture Race, the three-day festival that brings the North Coast to a fever-pitch of celebrating. The race of the rolling pieces of art begins at the Arcata Plaza where the crab-grass band plays the music while officials inspect the participants for safety.
The race continues through Monday, Memorial Day, and the winners receive a prize made by local artists.