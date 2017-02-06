Good Samaritan named in double fatal crash north of Willits
MENDOCINO COUNTY - We now know the name of the Good Samaritan who risked his life to save others after the tragic double fatal crash in Mendocino County
45-year old Nicolas Lee Anderson of San Francisco was the first person to arrive at the crash scene on Highway 101 North of Willits. A Ford Bronco driven by 23-year old William Eugene Weist had drifted into the lane of a Dodge Ram truck driven by Gilberto Delgado of Eureka. Both drivers died at the scene and their vehicles caught fire.
According to the CHP, Anderson quickly and decisively moved into action helping the remaining 5 injured victims away from the flames. Without Anderson’s heroic efforts, law enforcement believes this tragic event could have been a lot worse.