Good Samaritans make quick work of King Salmon vegetation fire
KING SALMON - Passers-by made quick work of a vegetation fire along Highway 101 at King Salmon.
The fire ignited just before 4:00 Thursday afternoon. Several drivers passing by saw what was happening and circled back with extinguishers and jugs of water. Humboldt Bay Fire arrived a few minutes after the initial call, but the blaze was mostly contained. Damage was limited to a 30x50 square foot area on the hillside.
Firefighters say it was likely caused by chains dragging on the roadway. This is the second brush fire in a week believed to be caused by chains or other items dangling from vehicles.