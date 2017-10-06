Grand jury cites local government issues in new reports
The Humboldt County Grand Jury has pointed out more flaws in our local government in their third and fourth of eight reports.
In their third report, the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury looks into the crisis of pension funds and their potential effect on county programs - including the ability to maintain law enforcement, fix roads, and provide quality of life programs.
They cite the county owing 232 million in pension liability – about twice the county’s general fund revenue.
Of special concern they say is the, “lack of participation by the Department of Health and Human Services in efforts to pay-down this debt.”
In the fourth report, they refer to the consolidation of the sheriff and coroner offices and mention poor facility maintenance.
They recommend that the sheriff-coroner should “demand better physical working conditions” in order to work more effectively.
The full report is available at www.humboldtgov.org