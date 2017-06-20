Grandmother arrested for leaving child in SUV while gambling
LOLETA- A grandmother is arrested after allegedly leaving her two-year-old grandchild in her SUV while at a casino to gamble.
At around 7 Sunday evening, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Bear River Casino regarding an unattended child locked inside a Ford Explorer in their parking lot.
Security staff was able to gain entry and found the child unresponsive. City Ambulance transported the victim to Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna for heat related injuries.
Investigators determined the child was left in the car for about 40 minutes while Katherine Perri was inside the casino. She was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Jail on a felony charge of willful injury to a child.
The child has since been taken into custody by child welfare services.