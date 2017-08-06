Grant will help reduce lead in Samoa
SAMOA - The North Coast will be reducing its exposure to lead courtesy of a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The county will receive $300,000 to reduce lead exposure from paint and soil as part of an ongoing community revitalization effort.
The supplemental funds have provided communities with resources to help clean up contamination and turn blighted land into opportunities that can generate jobs and spur economic growth. Humboldt County will use the funds to expand ongoing lead abatement work at low-income homes in Samoa and the Timber Heritage Museum historical buildings.
Since 2007, Humboldt County has received more than 2.3 million dollars in Brownfield’s revolving loan funds.