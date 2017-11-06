Grilling the competition, Up in Smoke BBQ Contest
BLUE LAKE – Competition was smokin’ hot and the grand champion walked away with $2,500 dollars.
Ribs and chicken were grilled, barbeque sauce was pouring, and barbeque smoke drew fans in herds.
The Redwood Coast “Up in Smoke BBQ Contest” was underway at Blue Lake Casino and Hotel today.
The annual fundraiser for the Clarke Historical Museum in Eureka is now officially sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society and the California BBQ Association.
The seal of approval increases prize money and brings top competition from all over the country.
The grillers gathered to smoke-out the competition.