EUREKA - The final environmental impact report for Coast Seafood’s renewal and proposed shellfish aquaculture expansion is now available for public perusal and comment. The Humboldt Bay Harbor District as the lead agency prepared the report.
Interested parties may review the information on the Harbor District’s web site; obtain a copy at their office on Startare Drive or at the Humboldt County Library on 3rd Street in Eureka.
A Harbor Commissioner’s meeting to consider the environmental impact report certification is scheduled for January 19.