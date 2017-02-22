Harbor Commissioners to look at Coast Seafood oyster expansion once again

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Humboldt Bay Harbor Commission will once again consider certifying the final environmental impact report for the Coast Seafood’s Company and their shellfish aquaculture permit renewal and expansion project in Humboldt Bay.
The Harbor Commissioners voted to table the consideration during a previous meeting due to a variety of questions that still needed to be answered brought to the conversation by various stakeholders.
The commission will also consider approval of the project’s Associated Harbor District Permit and Revised Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program.
The meeting is scheduled for February 28 from 6 to 8 pm in the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka.