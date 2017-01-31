Harbor District to hold special meeting regarding vacant seat

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 18:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 50 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY-The Humboldt Bay Harbor District is moving closer to finding a District 3 Commissioner.
The seat was vacated by Humboldt County Supervisor Mike Wilson. There are three candidates in the running to fill it- Stephen Kullman, Natural Resources Director for the Wiyot Tribe, Casey Allen, member of the Humboldt Harbor Safety Committee and Humboldt County Fish and Game Advisory, and David Narum, Project Manager of Blue Lake Rancheria Tribal Government.
Thursday, the Harbor District will have a special meeting at the D Street Neighborhood Center in Arcata. The public can see them interview the candidates. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.