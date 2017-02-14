Harbor District to swear Stephen Kullmann in as new commissioner

Eureka
WOODLEY ISLAND - The Humboldt Bay Harbor District will officially give the oath of office for its newest appointed member at a special meeting on Thursday. Stephen Kullmann will be officially welcomed to the fold as the newest commissioner.
Other business will include a discussion on the Eelgrass Management Plan, the harbor’s Dredge Sediment Disposal Plan which will also look at a beach disposal option.
The meeting will be held in the Woodley Island meeting room beginning at 7 pm. The regular meeting scheduled for February 23 has been canceled.