Harper Motors donates truck to CR automotive program

EUREKA - A donation by a local car dealership will help the College of the Redwoods Automotive Program with improved instruction capabilities.
Harper Motors gave the program a 2002 Ford F-150 truck. This is the first time a dealership has given a vehicle to the college. The donation will allow CR students to learn more about truck and 4-wheel drive repair.
Instructor, Michael Richards was thankful and said, they were down to just one really old truck that had outlived its usefulness for instruction. He hopes more dealerships will step up and donate to help the program in the future. And that program is expanding having added another new full-time instructor, Anibal Florez to the staff.