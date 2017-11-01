Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info
Hayfork woman arrested for alleged murder

HAYFORK- A Hayfork woman was arrested for alleged murder.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Trinity County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Felch Street. They found a dead man with a gunshot wound. 45 year old Betsy James admitted to shooting the man. She was booked to the Trinity County Jail.

The victims identity has not been released. 