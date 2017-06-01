HCSO reminds public not to play in snow on private property

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY- The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that you can't have fun in the snow wherever you want.
Only areas marked with US Forest Service is available for public use. Everything that doesn't have the sign is private property. The first five miles of Tiltow Hill Road from Highway 299 is private land, and the owners have been having to clean up after trespassers.
Law enforcement reminds people to remove your trash no matter where you go.