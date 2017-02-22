HCSO: Transient found in stream died of heart failure

Eureka
EUREKA - An autopsy determined that the transient that police found dead underneath the Ryan Slough Bridge a week and half ago, died of heart failure.
Sam Whitney was 63-years-old and officials say he was adequately dressed for the weather when they found him, and had a thick sleeping bag nearby.
According to the autopsy, Whitney may have died three to ten days prior to actually being found in the afternoon of February 11.
Law enforcement knew that Whitney was a transient who lived underneath the bridge.
Drowning or trauma have been ruled out as contributing factors to his death.