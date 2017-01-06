High School students graduate with college credentials
EUREKA – Thursday evening takes place a graduation ceremony for those early-college high school students enrolled in Academy of the Redwoods.
The ceremony began at 5 pm with 33 graduates making their way to the stage to collect that well deserved AA degree.
Students graduating are pursuing majors in chemistry, business management, and even mechanical engineering.
All graduates have already received acceptance letters from various universities ranging from UC Davis, San Diego State University, and even one student accepted into Cornell University.
“I’m excited to just have a good time and see my friends walk across the stage and just be excited that high school is over and also revel in the moment,” said Graduate, Raylani Reis who will be studying environmental engineering at Cornell University.
“I look forward to seeing my friends giving their speeches and finally having graduation which is a day I've imagined for a long time,” said Graduate, William Evans who will be studying mechanical engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology.
“I'm actually going to sail with the tall ship Lady Washington on the sound and into the Pacific Northwest, said Graduate, Nikolai Emke who will be attending College of the Redwoods.