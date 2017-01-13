Highway 299 re-route delayed at Big French Creek in Trinity County

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 32 °F
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 01:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 01:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 01:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
TRINITY COUNTY - The recent weather systems that passed through the area will delay the opening of an alternate route on Highway 299.
The slide at Big French Creek in Trinity County has closed the State Route since last December and seasonally has been a major issue for several years. Caltrans was hoping to have a detour set up to open around January 16 however; recent rains have destroyed much of the work that was done.
Officials are hoping by the end of next week they will open the area to one-way controlled traffic. All of this is of course weather dependent. Rain is forecast beginning on Monday.