Hollywood actor to grow cannabis near Fortuna
The cannabis cultivation industry is gaining traction in the county and even a Hollywood actor is wanting in on the business.
Bo Linton - who you may recognize as playing Dr. Richard Dosky in earlier episodes of General Hospital - is also CEO of Cali Pharms, Inc.
His company has recently been approved for a permit from the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department to build a 10,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility right outside of Fortuna on Pampas Lane near Rohnerville.
Fortuna community members and city council have made it clear they don't want marijuana facilities in or around their city and have written letters to county officials and plan to continue their fight.
"The city of Fortuna, the council and the community, are not supportive of either cultivation, distribution or processing of marijuana,” said Fortuna City Manager, Mark Wheetley, “We're looking to have more of a buffer around our area. These other counties are looking at buffers of a quarter to a mile. The counties ordinance is far too permissive and creates conflict and spillover impacts."