Hollywood tragedy, Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

HOLLYWOOD - In a bazaar turn of events and quite possibly from heartbreak Debbie Reynolds has died. ..one day after her daughter.
Her life was the stuff of legend: Her first role was an ingénue playing opposite Gene Kelly in the classic 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain. But that was nothing to her part in one of Hollywood’s most notorious scandals: her marriage breakup with her husband, Eddie Fisher, who left her to marry Elizabeth Taylor.
Her death Wednesday at age 84 was ironic in that it was like a Hollywood movie...and tragic...a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher passed away at 60 from complications due to a heart attack.
It’s reported that Reynolds told her son she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her.
On Tuesday, Reynolds had posted a statement on Facebook about the outpouring of grief about her daughter’s unexpected death. Fisher, a well-known actress and author in her own right, died four days after suffering a cardiac incident on a flight from London back to Los Angeles.
Reynolds’ singing and dancing in “Singin’ in the Rain” and other musicals turned her into America’s Sweetheart and a potent box office star for years. She became famous near the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and was a link to the great studio era.
And Reynolds never quit. She continued performing for the rest of her life on screen and stage, including a one-woman revue highlighting her remarkable life on screen and off. Rest in peace...Debbie Reynolds.