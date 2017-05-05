Homicide charges against Kyle Zoellner dropped ...for now, says Judge
EUREKA - Homicide charges against Kyle Zoellner have been dropped... for now says the judge. Zoellner was accused of killing 19-year-old HSU student Josiah Lawson.
Lawson and a group of friends tried to leave a party on Spear Avenue in Arcata the morning of April 15th. Witnesses said two altercations broke out beginning with a dispute over a lost cell phone and by the end Josiah had been fatally stabbed. Kyle Zoellner of McKinleyville was arrested that morning and charged with the murder.
More than a dozen took the stand during the five day preliminary hearing, including friends of both the victim and the defendant as well as Arcata Police officers and detectives.
Judge Reinholtsen reviewed the evidence presented and repeatedly referred to witness accounts as confusing and contradictory. Most of that, he said, could be explained by the mixture of trauma and varying states of sobriety of the witnesses.
He pointed out that based on testimony, the only people that would have any reason to harm Lawson were Zoellner or his friends, but there was no proof that they had done it.
He also said that nothing established the knife found at the scene was the one used in the crime.
The judge said that given the emotions involved, he was impressed that no one claimed to have seen the knife in Zoellner's hands when that's all it would have taken to hold him on the charges.
Reinholtsen ruled that the evidence was not sufficient to try Zoellner for homicide and dismissed the case. Supporters of the defendant began clapping when the ruling came down.
The judge did emphasize that it's still early in the investigation and that he would expect police to continue conducting interviews and testing evidence.
Outside of the courtroom, friends of Josiah highlighted racial motivations behind the initial altercation. They called the dismissal of the case an injustice based on perjury and bad police work. Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said the city was committed to supporting the police department's efforts in the investigation and helping the community heal.
HSU President Lisa Rossbacher said this was not the end.
The University issued this statement in response to the dismissal. “Humboldt State University is certainly disappointed by what appears to be a setback in this case. It is difficult to be patient, but sometimes necessary in the pursuit of justice. This is not over. The investigation is continuing, and the university will continue providing assistance to local law enforcement.”
