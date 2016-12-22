Hoopa father in jail after kidnapping his own child

Eureka
EASTERN HUMBOLDT - A Hoopa man is behind bars after attempting to kidnap his daughter in a family member’s home.
Law enforcement says 21-year old Travis Watson gained access to a family member’s residence by breaking a window then removed his 19-month old daughter. He then fled in his vehicle with the child on his lap and rammed one of the resident’s vehicles before leaving the scene. Deputies found Watson a short time later on the 3,000 block of highway 96.
He was arrested without incident and booked into the Humboldt County Jail for child endangerment, felony vandalism, trespassing, probation violations and an outstanding warrant for assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $50,000.