Hoopa man wanted for alleged kidnapping, torture and domestic abuse

HOOPA - A Hoopa man is wanted by police after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his estranged wife. 57-year old Alvin Wingo, Jr. is still at large.
Last Saturday night, the female victim told authorities she was kidnapped from an out of area home on December 27 and taken by Wingo, Jr. to his home in Hoopa. The victim said she was repeatedly assaulted and the suspect threatened to kill her with a firearm. ‘On January 7, he left the residence and the victim was able to escape and call law enforcement.
Wingo is believed to be driving a 2001 red Subaru Forester. He is wanted for domestic violence, making criminal threats, kidnapping, torture and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriffs' Office.