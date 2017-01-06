Hoopa woman arrested in big meth bust at post office
HOOPA - Humboldt County Drug Task Force Officers arrest a Hoopa Woman after a suspicious package is discovered at the post office. 22-year old Qiday Powell is behind bars.
Thursday afternoon around 1, special agents were alerted to the suspicious package by a postal employee. A K-9 unit was brought in to investigate and a narcotic was confirmed to be in the package. When Quiday came to pick up that parcel and signed for it, she was detained.
One pound of methamphetamine was found inside. Qiday was booked into the Humboldt County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale. Future arrests are anticipated in this case.