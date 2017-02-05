Housing: From the Ground Up - Part 1
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - A place to call home. It's an idea that for some is more and more difficult to make a reality. In part one of "Housing: From The Ground Up" News Channel 3's Meriah Miracle looked at what's driving the shortage in Humboldt County and why it effects more than just prospective buyers.
Food, water, and shelter. Chris Dart, President of Danco Communities said, "Housing is one of the fundamental concerns of being a human." And it's A concern that's not being adequately addressed.
Community Development Director Rob Holmlund said, "Typically Eureka has created about thirteen units per year. So we have about a twenty unit per year shortage in keeping up with the growth that the state anticipates."
At least some of that is a result of decisions made decades ago.
David Loya, Community Development Director added, "the market that we had in the early 90's where was a lot more affordable to buy and rent the rooms to others and then to keep it as an investment property rather than to rent for their student to live in."
In the case of eureka, decisions made by city planners in the 1950's are still being felt today. Holmlund described that history this way, "from the 1870's to the 1940's we built most of the architecture in the town that Eureka cherishes and then after World War 2 the quality of Eureka development changed and it largely changed because of development standards."
More recently developers faced national trends like an inflated housing market and a following bust. For example, permits to construct new homes in the unincorporated areas Humboldt County declined significantly after 2008's economic recession.
Dart added, "It was pretty much dead. We're sitting on a lot of lots ready to build but nobody wanting to buy."
North Coast Labor Market Consultant Randy Weaver said, "There's sort of a disconnect between the income levels we see in the county and the price of a house."
Dart shared, "If you have a vacant field, you've got to bring all the infrastructure. That can cost $60,000 a lot just to bring sewer, water, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, get thru the planning, environmental review, the permitting and build the roads. I mean all the things you cant see. We've had them as high as $80,000 a lot depending on where they're at and what restrictions are put on it." He went on to say, "Construction costs are running anywhere from $100 a square foot to $130-140 depending on the house and what kind of product you're doing. Some developers that are building some of the family houses these days are making $5,000 a house for all the effort and the risks that go in to building a house that's not worth it, so bringing housing to market that's affordable is really something that our state needs."
According to the California Department Of Housing And Community Development Statewide Housing Assessment, rent or a mortgage is considered affordable if it costs no more than 30% of your monthly income.
To have what economists say is a balanced budget, someone living alone on minimum wage should pay about $500 a month. But Humboldt County residents pay an average of 39% of income on their homes.
Economic development professionals say that lack of affordability slows progress throughout the community.
Weaver said, "The housing shortage is having what you would call a dampening effect on the economy. It's not that the economy isn't growing it's that its not maybe growing as fast or as well as it could."
Program Director for the Arcata Economic Development Corporation Susan Seaman said, "For years in economic development, the focus has been job creation but what we've found recently is that housing is hindering workforce development. It doesn't matter how many jobs you have if you can't fill them with qualified employees and if you cant get qualified employees to afford to live in your community you're not going to have anyone to do your work."
Affordability isn't the only issue. High income earners face similar struggles.
Randy Weaver added, "It creates somewhat of a brain drain. when we do attract people with the skills we need in our community, after a couple years, they may move on to another community that are more affordable just because they feel that housing may be out of reach even with the good incomes that they enjoy here."
Holmlund summed up, "Now we have to figure out what to do next in order to make it profitable or make it feasible to develop housing."