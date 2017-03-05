Housing: From the Ground Up - Part 2
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The housing shortage has sweeping impacts on Humboldt County's economy and quality of life.
In part two of Housing: From The Ground Up, News Channel 3's Meriah Miracle explores a few ideas that hope to address the shortage and how they may change the character of the places we now call home.
Eureka's Director of Development Services Rob Holmlund stated plainly, "Where it was easy to build housing we've already done it."
Land constraints are forcing Humboldt County officials to think outside of the box to find solutions to the housing shortage.
David Loya, Arcata's Director of Community Development said, "The housing projects that are referred to as the Sunset Area projects mostly include apartment style housing with some purpose-built housing for students that are more or less off site dorms. "
Loya added, "The additional development of apartment housing over time may be a pressure release for the housing market."
That expansion is not without growing pains.
Loya went on to say, "The Foster Avenue parcel that's being developed its going to change the tempo, the tenor, the feel, the look, of the neighborhood. Change is difficult. Even little changes.
North Coast Labor Market Consultant Randy Weaver said, "We will have to make some changes and everybody's going to have to make some compromises along the way so that we can build our housing stock."
Loya described the conflicting priorities this way, "When you build student housing you're taking away land base for student housing."
New development isn't the only way to address the shortage. One program seeks to find
Arcata Economic Development Corporation Program Director Susan Seaman said, "One project that we came up with was a home share program for seniors. So your family's gone. What you would normally do is buy a smaller house but there's not a lot of options for that. So if we house seniors with students it not only helps fill the house it also provides some support for seniors and get some beds available for people that might not have them."
Cities like eureka that are already built out to their borders will have to look inward to fill housing needs.
Holmlund said, "City Council just passed an ordinance for the infill incentive permit that will reduce development standards, say setbacks or building heights if someone creates something that the city's looking for so really nice facade or additional residential units that weren't there before. So hopefully that will stimulate new development especially on some of the chronically undeveloped or underdeveloped parcels in Eureka. It's probably the best thing that local governments can do is to incentivize housing because we cant create it."
Cities are also trying to get out of the way when it comes to housing development.
Holmlund stated, "So where the city can create incentives we can also create disincentives mostly unintentionally. one of the biggest obstacles that the city can create is zoning and development standards."
David Loya added, "All of those things that really constrain what you can do with a piece of property they have to have a fresh look. And we need to weigh whether its more important to have setbacks or taller buildings."
Holmlund went on to say, "For the past several decades the city's development standards have been really difficult and so we're looking at revising those standards and coming in to a new era of embracing development."
While many of the proposed solutions are still in their early stages, increased focus on housing leaves some feeling optimistic about the future.
Holmlund expressed his optimism this way, "I think Humboldt County is really fortunate in that we have such a broad range of housing and have the opportunity to create more broad ranges of housing."
David Loya said, "I do think that there's enough buzz about this right now that jurisdictions are getting on board with how do we hope to facilitate not just affordable housing but other income ranges as well.
Randy Weaver added, "I'm pretty optimistic that there's going to be a lot of movement but of course it's going to take time. It's more of a long range thing as to what's going to happen over the next 10 years as opposed to the next year."
You'll see one of those developments sooner rather than later. The Sunset Terrace Project on Foster Avenue in Arcata expects to break ground in the next few months.