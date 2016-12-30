Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE - Many people like to ring in the new year with a bang, but the Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to remember your furrier, four-legged friends in the noisy process.
The best ways to keep your pets safe and happy during noisy celebrations are to use products like thunder shirts, and lavender, or melatonin to calm them down if loud noises give them anxiety.
In some worst case scenarios, the loud noises will make your pets run away. In that event, make sure your pet has identification.The shelter says they always see an influx in runaway pets after the Fourth of July and New Years, but they do their best to reunite pets with their families as soon as possible.
"Just keep your pets in mind and don't put them through that extra stress," said Senior Animal Control Officer Andre Hale. "So if your pet isn't ok with it, then just set up arrangements or make arrangements for someone to be there with them or help them out. You can play music and all that kind of stuff to try and make them feel more comfortable. Just think about them, and other pets. If you don't have pets yourself, be mindful that other people do, and they do have pets that think the world is coming to an end as far as the amount of noise that occurs."