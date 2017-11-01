HSU to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with week of festivities

Eureka
ARCATA - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is right around the corner and Humboldt State University will be observing a week of events.
In honoring the civil rights leader, HSU will begin the week on January 16th with the annual Day of Service.
University officials said Dr. King felt that everyone could be great because everyone can serve. Coordinated community service will take place with events listed on the HSU MLKweek2017 event page on Facebook.
There will also be a listening of the Dream Speech, a MLK Birthday Party, a Day of Solidarity and an MLK Oratorical/Spoken Word Contest.
For more information contact the African American Center for Academic Excellence at HSU.