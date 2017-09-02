HSU & CR team up to develop nursing program

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - HSU and College of the Redwoods are working together to develop a new nursing program that will offer additional training for healthcare workers and may even increase the number of providers in the area.
The curriculum is commonly referred to as RN to BSN meaning Registered Nurse to Bachelors of Science in Nursing. It would be the only one of its kind offered in Northern California after HSU shuttered a similar program in 2011.
Exact details are still being worked out, but as many as thirty licensed registered nurses will be admitted.
While administrators say this won't necessarily increase the number of bedside nurses locally, BSN's possess a wide variety of skills that are in high demand on the north coast.
Alison Pritchard, Director of College of the Redwood’s Nursing and Health Occupations, said, “We provide a pool of baccalaureate nurses graduates who can be hired in the community and in community health settings and in public health settings and be hired in local hospitals when they need a baccalaureate nurse. That need is increasing every day."
Administrators set what they describe as an ambitious goal of beginning instruction in fall of 2018. The CSU Board of Trustees must approve before the program can be fully developed.