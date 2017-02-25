HSU to delay big seismic retrofit for Library and Theatre Arts building

Eureka
ARCATA - A big seismic structural construction project to the Theater Arts and HSU Library buildings will have to be delayed. Recently upgraded seismic standards will require the university to revise their design and engineering specs.
This will take a number of months and will push the project past the original summer of 2017 schedule to the summer of 2018. Construction is restricted to summers due to weather and reduced campus use. Planning for program and individual relocation and accommodation will be ongoing and applied to the revised new construction schedule.
Questions about the project may be directed to the HSU Facilities Management Team.