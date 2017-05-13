HSU Emeritus Professor to receive important award
ARCATA - The Seismological Society of America is honoring a local professor who has contributed exceptional leadership as a scientist, educator and advocate of tsunami research and preparedness.
HSU Professor Emeritus, Lori Dengler will receive the Frank Press Public Service Award at an April 2018 Seismology of the Americas joint meeting with the Latin American and Caribbean Seismological Commission in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Officials lauded Dengler's accomplishments saying: “California’s level of preparedness for earthquakes and tsunamis, particularly along the North Coast, is very much due to Dengler’s efforts to bring the science to the public ,local, state and federal officials and the emergency managers who must deal with the effects. For more than 30-years she has been a tireless force in preparing coastal communities in California and around the world for tsunamis.”
In 2015, Dengler co-authored with Illustrator, Amy Uyeki, The Extraordinary Voyage of Kamome: A Tsunami Boat Comes Home. It's a bilingual Japanese-English children’s book about a small fishing boat that was swept across the Pacific Ocean by the 2011 Japan tsunami and came ashore in Crescent City.
Two years later. The book and a surrounding outreach project are the basis of a new school curriculum in California on earthquakes and tsunami preparedness.