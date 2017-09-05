HSU faculty members organize 'Justice for Josiah' walkout
Faculty members of Humboldt State University organized a walkout Tuesday in response to the murder charges of Kyle Zoellner being dropped.
In the early morning of April 15th, 19-year-old Humboldt State Student David Josiah Lawson was stabbed at a house party.
23-year-old Kyle Zoellner was booked into jail on murder charges.
Zoellner’s charges were dropped on Friday – the judge stating that the evidence was not sufficient at this point.
Demonstrators question this ruling and passed out fliers outlining aspects they don’t believe were addressed in the courts decision - such as "Why was Zoellner’s car allowed to be driven from the crime scene? Whose finger print was found on the knife?” and “Why are the inconsistencies in testimonies not grounds to hold Zoellner?"
"I think there's been a lot of information withheld,” said Tay Triggs, Associate Dean for Student Engagement and Leadership, “Many of us just don't even know what's going on. Someone knows what happened so I’m hoping that that person who knows will come forward and tell the truth, even if they are in trouble, but tell the truth. There's a whole community here that's hurting here. There are lots of students who felt that it was racially motivated. Can all those people be lying?"
Demonstrators called on those in attendance to reach out to District Attorney Maggie Fleming and Sergeant Dockweiler of the Arcata Police to ask for Zoellner’s charges to be reevaluated.