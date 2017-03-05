HSU grants posthumous "Certificate of Achievement" for Lawson
ARCATA - Humboldt State University has granted a posthumous "Certificate Of Achievement" for 19-year old student, Josiah Lawson who was killed in a knifing April 15. The certificate was presented by an HSU representative at Lawson’s funeral held Tuesday in Moreno Valley; east of Riverside.
Lawson was a sophomore studying criminology and had been elected president Of the HSU chapter of Brother’s United Inc., a national organization whose mission is to enhance the health and wellness of the community including sexual, gender and racial minorities and those who live in our neighborhoods.