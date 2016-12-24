HSU lifts some suspensions on marching band

Eureka
ARCATA - Humboldt State University is lifting their suspension pertaining to some of the band’s privileges.
As of this week the band will now be allowed to perform at school and local events.
However they will not be allowed to perform, or represent the school, outside of Humboldt County. This means they cannot join the sports teams during away games, or participate in planned performances in other parts of the state.
However according to the band, they are hopeful this development will lead to restoring their privileges in full.