HSU ordered to be smoke free by September
ARCATA – A pretty big announcement was handed down Wednesday that could affect a large number of people. HSU and the entire CSU system were ordered to be smoke free beginning September 1.
The chancellor’s office issued the executive order for all twenty three campuses in the system. The policy will apply to all students, faculty, staff, volunteers, contractors or vendors and all visitors. It will also cover off-campus buildings like the HSU Aquatic Center in Eureka and the Telonicher Marine Lab in Trinidad. No cigarettes, cigars, pipes or other smoke emitting products, including e-cigarettes and vape devices will be allowed.
A special task force will be convened to guide the campus as it becomes smoke and tobacco-free that will focus on the environmental and health benefits of avoiding smoke and tobacco-products.