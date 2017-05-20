HSU Professor to lead grant-funded study on biomass energy
A Humboldt State professor and researchers have been awarded a $1,000,000 grant to explore the impacts of biomass energy systems.
The California Energy Commission is providing the money for HSU Environmental Science and Management Professor Kevin Fingerman to lead a group with intent to study the biomass energy’s greenhouse gas emissions, effects on wildfires and soil fertility, among other impacts.
Biomass energy is fuel used to make electricity from putting organic materials in a boiler, such as sawdust and wood.
The North Coast is a prime location for biomass facilities considering the extensive lumber industry.
Fingerman's study will take place over 3 years and will include collaborators from CSU Fresno, University of Washington, former Calfire Director Andrea Tuttle and researchers in Oregon.