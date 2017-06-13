HSU receives 1.3 million dollar grant to aid low-income prospective students
A Humboldt State program that benefits local low-income high schoolers is receiving a 1.3 million dollar grant from the Department of Education.
The program, Upward Bound, consists of 60 students from Arcata, Hoopa Valley and South Fork high schools.
Those selected are low-income, first generation college students who show potential to thrive in higher education.
The program reports about 85% move on to enroll at Humboldt State.
This year, the program will use funds to create a summer outreach program.
They say during the summer, many high school graduates give up on their college plans due to financial or emotional reasons.