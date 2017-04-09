HSU receives high ranking by Washington Monthly
ARCATA - For the second straight year, Humboldt State University is one of the top ranking master’s degree-granting universities in the nation. 622 universities were chosen and HSU ranked 39th. In 2016, HSU was 53rd out of 634 programs.
Published annually since 2005, the Washington Monthly’s Annual College Ranking rates schools on three broad categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low income students), research (producing cutting-edge scholarship and PHD’S) and service (encouraging students to give something back to their country.
HSU joins several other CSU campuses: Cal states Stanislaus, San Bernadino and Bakersfield.
For the full rankings go to the Washington Monthly’s website.