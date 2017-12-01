HSU researchers awarded $271,000

Eureka
ARCATA- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded $271,000 to Humboldt State University researchers.
It will help rebuild, improve, and strengthen fishing communities that include Eureka, and Shelter Cove. Research had showed a decline in fishing infrastructure, and vessels to support the activity. The average age of fisherman are also increasing and fewer young people are entering the industry.
Environmental Sciences and Management Professor Laurie Richmond is leading the project which is set to begin this month.