HSU student murder case remains open
ARCATA – It’s been over two months since Humboldt State student David “DJ” Josiah Lawson was fatally stabbed at a house party in Arcata.
“Individuals who were there, individuals who may or may not have seen exactly what occurred are a piece of the puzzle that we are trying to fit together,” says Arcata Police Chief, Tom Chapman.
Questions arise from the Arcata Police Departments role in the investigation, the evidence that was collected, and the DNA analyzed.
“Evidence that was collected at the scene, evidence that was obtained had been sent to the department of justice,” says Chapman.
Today, supporters, family members, and city officials stood in solidarity while Police Chief Chapman addressed those apprehensions and unanswered questions with what information could be provided.
For the police chief a question: “Has there been any significant evidence that keeps this investigation from becoming a cold case?”
"In an investigation we typical take focus, that’s certainly the case here. We are focused and it takes focus. You have to be open to everything, and you have to be open to what’s next."
With more of an initiative for someone to come forward, a reward surpassing $21,000 is being discussed.
Walking down the same path my son once took is painful says Charmaine.
"It’s painful because the memory that I have of being here was to bring my son to school," says Charmaine Lawson.
Arcata Lawyer Shelley Mack working alongside Attorney Justin Sanders of Sanders Roberts Los Angeles Law Firm is actively following the investigation and with Kyle Zoellner being released early on in the investigation Mack says, “With someone being charged so early and having to be released, I hoping that situation won’t impede on the progress of the investigation.”
No new suspects have been detained at this time. The Chief Chapman says that the investigation will remain open.