HSU students construct engineering projects for Zane Middle School
Zane Middle School students are getting a tremendous education in engineering courtesy of Humboldt State students who have created a variety of engineering projects for them this semester.
This is the fourth year of the schools' partnership in an effort to benefit Zane's campus and provide real-world examples of engineering to the middle schoolers.
Some of the projects include a sundial, a pendulum machine, and a classroom fidget table.
The fidget table is based off the newly popularized fidget cube - an invention intended to help people, particularly those with ADHD, to concentrate.
"kids with ADHD - it really benefits them to have some sort of kinesthetic tool around so that they can be moving their hands they can have their body engaged but their mind is focused,” said Humboldt State student Madison Whitlow-Hewett, “The kids are so excited, they've just got so much energy and they really love this desk and it's not just our project it's also their project."
Zane middle schooler, Joshua Mahle, said, “It inspires me because we see how cool the projects are and how nice the kids are. It helps me see what they're doing to help the earth be a better place."
HSU students make these projects as a part of their Engineering 215 class .
Local businesses and community members granted Zane middle school $1000 dollars to fund these efforts.