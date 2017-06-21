HSU Vice President moving on to Sonoma State University
ARCATA - A valued administrator for HSU is moving on to become the new Vice President for Administration and Finance at Sonoma State University. Joyce Lopes has been the Vice President of Administrative Affairs for the past five years at HSU.
President Lisa Rossbacher said Lopes was instrumental in modernizing the department and building a collaborative team serving all students. She will be remembered for her dedication, work ethic and wisdom.
She also received kudos for her deep commitment to sustainability and contributed to the creation of the university’s new climate action plan and continuing effort to reduce waste and energy use on campus.
Lopes will stay through the summer. Her first day on the job in Sonoma will be August 14. An interim appointment will be made shortly and a search for a new VP of Administrative Affairs will begin.