Huffman helps secure 20-year mining ban for sensitive watersheds

SMITH RIVER - It was a worrisome issue that just wouldn’t go away; but now that’s changed.
A coalition of state representatives including Congressman, Jared Huffman secured a critical mining ban Thursday that will protect the Smith River watershed.
Huffman along with Oregon Congressman Peter Defasio, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley secured the 20-year ban on new projects in this ecologically and economically critical region.
The areas protected include: the scenic North Fork of the Smith, the watershed of Rough and Ready Creek, as well as 17 miles of the National and Wild Scenic Chetco River. The watershed is particularly known for its abundant salmon and steelhead runs which provide vital economic, recreational and natural resources to the area.
Huffman thanked his colleagues for their hard work and support and the Obama administration for taking this action.