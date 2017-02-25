Huffman meets with LatinoNet ahead of town hall

Eureka
EUREKA - Prior to Representative Huffman’s town hall in Arcata last night, the Congressman sat down with members of the LatinoNet to discuss growing fears in their community.
In the brief meeting they discussed their legal rights, regardless of being undocumented or not, how they were feeling under the new presidential administration, and Huffman’s own stance on how law enforcement should or should not work with immigration and customs enforcement agents.
They also addressed how best to respond to growing bullying and racism in their communities.