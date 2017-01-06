Huffman says evidence exists for articles of impeachment
Congressman Jared Huffman (2nd District), says enough evidence exists to draw up articles of impeachment against President, Donald Trump.
At a town hall meeting in Garberville earlier this evening, Huffman said he personally feels there is enough evidence, but will wait for investigations to play out. Impeachment comments drew the loudest applause of the night from the crowd of almost one hundred.
That wasn’t the only topic that drew applause. A very diverse set of issues from the audience was brought up including the environment, mental health funding, asset forfeiture, and even a constitutional convention.
The congressman addressed the concerns of those in attendance and even went over the allotted time to make sure all were heard.
Huffman’s next stop will be tomorrow morning at Arcata High School at 10:00 a.m. where he will have a Q & A with students.