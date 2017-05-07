Humbodlt County Summer program helps kids reading skills
RIO DEL - Do your kids need to keep up with their reading skills during the summer? Humboldt County libraries can help.
Summertime sometimes brings a slowdown in learning for kids. A critical part of learning is reading. The county library summertime reading program is helping.
“Read by Design” program is held different days at each library. Del Rio branch’s session is every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Over twenty-one children signed up.
Besides reading, there are craft and art activities.